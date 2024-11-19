Red Cross blood centre inaugurated

Bhimavaram: Indian Red Cross Society West Godavari district president and collector Chadalavada Nagarani inaugurated the new centre along with Indian Red Cross Society AP State Chairman Dr Sridhar Reddy on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarani said that necessary machinery, equipment, etc., have been set up with a cost of Rs 2.5 crore which is provided by the International Federation of Red Cross for the blood centre at Rayalam.

The blood centre adopted safe and ethical medical procedures in blood donation and issuing processes.

In addition to the existing Red Cross blood centres in Narasapuram and Tanuku, it would help to provide services to the people. Collector urged people to do their part in saving lives by donating blood.

State Chairman of Red Cross Society Dr Sridhar Reddy said that 30% of the blood reserves collected by the district branch of the Indian Red Cross Society will be given free of cost to those who have a white ration card through the government hospital, and also to those who need a blood transfusion once every three months for Thalassemia and cancer patients.

He said that the Indian Red Society has provided mobile blood donor vehicles in the state and soon a mobile blood donor vehicle worth Rs 60 lakh will be provided to the district. He said that an oxygen bank has also been set up in the existing blood centre at Bhimavaram so that the needy people can also use this facility.

District Red Cross Society Chairman Sivarama Badriraju said a lot of effort was put into setting up the blood bank in Bhimavaram, and getting the license of the blood centre was a very laborious task.