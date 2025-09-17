Live
Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years
Highlights
Tirupati: RedSanders Special ADJ court on Tuesday awarded a smuggler to undergo 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 6 lakhs for the smuggler. According to prosecution, the smuggler was caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Cheeki-manukona range of Nagapatla beat, and was arrested under Cr No 28/2016. The smuggler L Sethu from Tamilnadu was prose-cuted in the ADJ court.
The Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sen-tenced the smuggler for 5 years imprisonment and Rs 6 lakhs penalty. Following the conviction, smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.
