  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years

Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years
x
Highlights

Tirupati: RedSanders Special ADJ court on Tuesday awarded a smuggler to undergo 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also...

Tirupati: RedSanders Special ADJ court on Tuesday awarded a smuggler to undergo 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 6 lakhs for the smuggler. According to prosecution, the smuggler was caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when he was smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Cheeki-manukona range of Nagapatla beat, and was arrested under Cr No 28/2016. The smuggler L Sethu from Tamilnadu was prose-cuted in the ADJ court.

The Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sen-tenced the smuggler for 5 years imprisonment and Rs 6 lakhs penalty. Following the conviction, smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick