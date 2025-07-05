Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Friday awarded a smuggler five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 6 lakhs.

According to prosecution, the smugglers caught by the RSASTF(Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when they were smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Chamala range of Nagapatla beat, and was arrested under Cr No 23/2019.

The smuggler Vellian was prosecuted in the ADJ court.

The Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smuggler for 5 years imprisonment and Rs 6 lakhs penalty.

Following the conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.