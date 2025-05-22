Redeveloped Sullurpeta rly station ready for launch

Tirupati: Sullurpeta Railway Station, a key transit point in the State, is all set to reopen in its new avatar following a Rs 14.5 crore redevelopment under the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the upgraded station on Thursday, dedicating it to the nation as part of a broader national initiative to modernise railway infrastructure.

Located just 12 km from Tamil Nadu border in Tirupati Parliamentary constituency, the revamped station now features a blend of heritage-inspired architecture and modern amenities. It includes upgraded platforms, lifts, energy-efficient lighting, advanced seating arrangements, a tech-enabled reservation centre, and facilities catering to passengers with disabilities.

Sullurpeta is strategically significant for multiple reasons. As an NSG-5 category station, it manages the daily movement of more than 9,000 passengers and sees the passage of 42 express trains along with 28 EMU services. Located just 18 km from Sriharikota – ISRO’s main satellite launch facility, the town is also known for the famous Chengalamma Temple. It also provides access to key ecological sites like the Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary and Pulicat Lake.

A senior Gati Shakti official involved in the redevelopment described the transformation as so striking that the station now resembles ‘a small airport’.

The official added that the design was focused on meeting current demands while anticipating future growth and improving passenger experience.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, who played a key role in pushing for the project, credited former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating the proposal. “This is a proud day for Sullurpeta. I am grateful to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for recognising the town’s importance and investing in its future. The Station has been beautifully renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities”, he said.