Redress people’s grievances promptly: SPs tell officials

Kurnool/Nandyal: The SPs of Kurnool and Nandyal districts, G Krishna Kanth and K Raghuveer Reddy, said that the officials concerned are ordered to pay due attention and provide solutions to the complaints received at Spandana.



The SPs conducted Spandana programme at their respective districts on Monday. Kurnool SP G Krishna Kanth said that around 104 grievances have been received from the people that have come from various areas from across the district.

Giving a description of the complaints received, the SP said one Lakshman of Carvan Pet in Adoni has complained that he has been cheated by a consultancy firm located in Vizianagaram. He said the firm collected Rs 7 lakh from him promising to provide VRO job.

He sought action against the consultancy members Suvvari Geetha Vani and Suvvari Kameshwara Rao. In a similar manner, Ramanjaneyulu of Cherukulapadu village in Veldurthy mandal have complained that his 4 acres of land was taken on lease for 3 years by a contractor Putta Ramanaiah of Proddutur.

He was assured that a lease amount of Rs 35,000 will be paid every year. However, after the completion of the work, the contractor has not paid the promised amount. He appealed to the police to do justice to him.

A resident of Kurnool, Hari Babu, has complained that he has paid Rs 3.50 lakh to one Ankam Naresh of Visakhapatnam after the latter promised a government job in Amaravati.

Some more complaints with regard to cheating have been received at Spandana. The received complaints have been forwarded to the officers of the police stations concerned.

The SP said that the officers were instructed to pay due attention to address the issues at the earliest.

In a similar manner, Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy said that 135 complaints have been received at the Spandana programme.

K Sudhakar of Nandyal has complained that one Raju has taken Rs 3 lakh in 2016 to provide government job. However, he had neither provided a job nor returned the amount.

The SP said that all complaints have been forwarded to the police stations concerned to take the necessary action. He said instructions were issued to officials to see that people’s grievances are redressed promptly and they should not come with the same complaints again.