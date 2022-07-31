Reduce demand-supply gap in power sector: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that there is an urgent need to reduce the gap between demand and supply in the power sector. Inaugurating 'Bijili Mahostav – Ujwal Bharat Ujwal Bhavishyat' organised jointly by Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPCL) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at SPDCL corporate office here on Saturday, the MLA said the gap between demand and supply should be reduced for efficient power distribution, which is vital for growth of every section including farmers, general public, corporate sector and industries.

He said the filling up of gap was possible with the tireless efforts of successive governments and the credit for achieving the target not only goes to upgradation of technology but also to the successive rulers.

The MLA said the government was promoting solar power as it is available at cheaper cost. Sources said this is the grand finale of Mahotsav where PM's address from Delhi and closing ceremony on Bijili Mahotsav was telecasted on digital screen.

NTPCL DGM S Kiran, Senior Manager Devendar, APSPDCL Director NVS Subbaraju, Chief General Manager K Nanda Kumar, Superintending Engineers D V Chalapathi, M Krishna Reddy and retired Superintendent Engineer Devendranadh Reddy were present.