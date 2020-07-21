Refer three capitals Bill to Attorney General: Amaravati ryots

Vijayawada: The Amaravati Farmers United Council appealed to the Governor to refer the Decentralisation Bill to the Attorney General of India and seek the advice of the President of India instead of seeking the legal opinion of the advocate general.



Convener of the Council Puvvada Sudhakar Rao addressing newsmen here on Tuesday hoped that the Governor would understand the ground reality and act according to the Constitution.

He said that the Bill needs to be assented by the President of India as per the Article 22 and if the Bill was passed it would be adversely affect the lives of farmers.

He appealed to the Governor to take a right decision to do justice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Sudhakar Rao said that it was not proper to shift the capital on the pretext of a particular community was getting benefited. In fact, the land was donated by all the communities which should be kept in mind of the government. He deplored that the government is not considering the 217-day agitation launched by the farmers and women.

Joint action committee member Bucchi Tirupati Rao recalled that if there is any discrepancy in the enactments made by the Centre and the State governments, the enactment made by the Centre would prevail. JAC member Chalapati Rao said that the farmers did not ask for the capital city here. The then government selected the region for the capital city. The government convinced the farmers to donate their land in spite of the objections raised by them. He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who was in the Opposition then also agreed to establish the capital city here.

JAC members Jonnalagadda Manoj Kumar, Avala Venakteswara Rao, Martin Luther, Maria Das and others were present.