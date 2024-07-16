Regam Matyalingam weathers NDA ‘tsunami’

Visakhapatnam: Afteridentifying that a section of tribals lacked significance and recognition, Regam Matyalingam left the teaching profession and ventured into politics.

Right from his college days, Matyalingam has been fighting for the rights of the weaker sections and later grew to be the Secondary Grade Teacher at Guntaseema village of Dumbriguda mandal.

However, he put an end to his 30-year-long teaching service and joined Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Visakhapatnam as a clerk for children’s education.

At NAD, he fought against the atrocities on SC and ST employees, identified employees working by submitting fake caste certificates and ensured that they be removed from the service.

Later, he established Akhila Bharat Aadivasi Employees Union and gathered information about tribals working in various public sector units and helped them in improving their social status.

Back in 1994, Matyalingam joined as SGT in ITDA Ashram School in Arama Nandivalasa and emphasised the importance of education by building awareness among tribal parents and encouraging them to send their wards to schools.

Even as a section of sub-caste tribes continue to derive benefits in Paderu constituency, Matyalingam lamented that other predominant tribes such as Kondadora, Kodhu, Nookadora, Kotiya, Porja etc., remain neglected.

There are about 65 per cent to 85 per cent sarpanches belonging to the Kondadora community in the constituency. The Araku MLA said that at present, there are 103 sarpanches in Paderu division belonging to the Kondadora community.

In the 2009 general elections, he played a key role to make the Congress Party win in both Araku parliament and Assembly constituencies.

After joining the YSRCP, he got an opportunity to contest as an MLA in 2024 and emerged victorious with a majority of 31,877 votes against the BJP candidate Pangi Raja Rao.

Despite the alliance ‘tsunami’ wave in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 polls, Matyalingam emerged victorious in Araku Valley Assembly constituency. Sharing his goals, the Araku MLA said, “Facilitating road access to remote villages, improving health and education sectors form a part of my priority list”.