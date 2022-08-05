Registration of voters now a continuous process

Vijayawada: Registration of voters has now become a continuous process with the amendment to Section 14 of the Representation of People Act and corresponding changes in the Registration of Electors Rules. Now four qualifying dates are available in the law — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. From now onwards, the annual summary revision of electoral rolls will be conducted with reference to January 1 of the year as qualifying date with three subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1 of the year in which the final publication of electoral roll is done.

It may be recalled the revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1 is done normally in the later part of year in all states and Union Territories so that final publication of rolls is made in the first week of January of the succeeding year. The applicants, becoming eligible completing 18 years of age for registration with January 1 as qualifying date and subsequent qualifying dates of April 1, July 1 and October 1, can submit their claims in Form-6. The applications received will be processed as per the schedule and electoral roll be updated with final publication.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh Mukesh Kumar Meena announced here on Friday that the Election Commission of India ordered the programme of special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2023.

As per the programme, the pre-revision activities, including rearrangement of polling stations and removal of discrepancies in electoral rolls would be done from August 4 to October 24, 2022. Publication of integrated draft electoral rolls would be undertaken on November 9 and claims and objections would be received from November 9 to December 12. Special campaign days will be organised on November 19 and 20 and December 3 and 4.