Release Anandaiah from illegal detention: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asked why herbal concoction maker B Anandaiah has been detained at CVR Foundation premises in Krishnapatnam Port and is being forced to prepare the medication for politicos and other VIPs in the state. Releasing a note on Thursday, the TDP leader said the ruling party leaders confined him to the premises and have been demanding him to prepare the medication in the name of scientific analysis.

Commissioner of Ayush and AP Health Secretary categorically informed that the medication has no harmful substances and side effects and anybody can use it without hesitation. While the state government was delaying the distribution activity on one side, he said the ruling party leaders were supplying it to many important people across the state on the other side.

He said Anandaiah has been continuing the legacy of his family for the last 40 years preparing herbal medicines and there has been no negative feedback from around 70,000 people, who used the preparation. Somireddy said Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy also announced that he used the medication and announced his complete confidence in it. Many people across the state are asking to supply the preparation for reducing the risk of Covid, he said.

Somireddy also said the only reason for Anandaiah's detainment was he belonged to the BC community and hence, the ruling party leaders forcing him to be away from family members without any communication.

