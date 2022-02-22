Release new job calendar: PDSU

Kurnool: Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) state vice-president Juvaid Basha staged a protest in front of the Collector's complex on Monday demanding the state government to release new job calendar. Addressing the gathering, Juvaid said that several posts were lying vacant in government offices across the state.

Stating that the government with ill intention not filling up the vacancies, he said the unemployed youth were anxiously waiting for the job notification. Pointing out Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to fill up 2.35 lakh vacancies, he said following the assurance given by the CM, hundreds of youths were taking coaching by spending huge amount of money. The CM instead of filling up the 2.35 lakh vacancies, released notification to 10,143 vacancies, he said and added the notification was a great blow to the unemployed youth.

He also said that the government was yet to announce syllabus for District Selection Committee (DSC) and Teacher Training Course (TTC) posts. He demanded the government to immediately release new job calendar and otherwise they threatened to intensify the agitation. PDSU district president S Md Rafi and district general secretary K Nagaraju said the government was doing great injustice to the unemployed youth by enhancing the retirement age of government employees to 2 years. By enhancing the retirement age, several unemployed youths would lose the employment opportunities. They demanded the government to withdraw the enhanced retirement age of employees.

The leaders urged the government to resolve the problems of unemployed youth. After the protest, the leaders submitted a representation to the district collector P Koteshwara Rao in the Spandana programme. PDSU leaders Naveen Kumar, Kiran, Ramesh, Naveen, Maddilety, Goud, Viswanath, Giri, Ravi, Ramaraju, Balakrishna, Asif, Rasool, Bheema Lingappa, Mallikarjuna and others participated in the protest.