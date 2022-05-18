Release of water for Kharif crops on June 1

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that water would be released to Godavari delta from June 1. He visited and inspected paddy fields at Kumduru village in K Gangavaram mandal of Konaseema district on Tuesday. He stated that the government would help the farmers on a large scale. He suggested farmers to use technology and required skill for the cultivation would secure profits without incurring any loss.

The Collector said that water would be released 15 days earlier compared to previous year. He said that they will take necessary steps for the cultivation of the Kharif crop. He said that they are facilitating for the Kharif crop by early release of the water in order that they may be saved from the rains forecast in the month of June. He further stated that early release of water for Kharif crops would save the farmers from adverse effects of cyclone and incessant rains in December.