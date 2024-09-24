Release pending funds under Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, demands SFI

Srikakulam: Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Monday demanded release of pending funds under the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes. They staged a dharna in Srikakulam city on Monday along with students and other affiliated unions.

On the occasion, SFI district president and secretary D Chandu and B Harish said that the previous YSRCP government introduced Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena schemes but did not release last half year funds to the tune of Rs 3,480 crore to students.

They demanded that NDA government in the State release the funds immediately. Most of the college managements are exerting pressure on students to pay fees and they are unable to clear the same as the government is yet to release the pending funds under the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes.

They also sought enhancement of mess charges to welfare hostel students taking into consideration increasing prices of all vegetables and other essential commodities in the open market.

The union leaders, members and students demanded own buildings to welfare hostels as most of the hostels are running in private rented portions and often these hostels are being shifted from one place to another which is causing inconvenience to the students to attend classes in their respective colleges.