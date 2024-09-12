Religious fervour marks Ganesh idol immersion

Tirupati : The immersion of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation (tmc) Vinayaka idol was held with religious fervour on Wednesday.

The idol was taken out in procession to the accompaniment of traditional music from MCT office to the Bhagavan Mahaveer road to Vinayaka Sagar where it was ceremoniously immersed.

Before the procession, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya and officials performed pooja to the Ganesh idol and the auction of the Ganesh laddu was held.

Various departments vied with each other to buy the laddu in the auction and the engineering department officials offered the highest price of Rs 3.10 lakh and secured it in the auction.

The Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner handed over the laddu to the highest bidder of engineering department ME Chandrashekhar. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor and Commissioner thanked the various departments and also the public for their cooperation in the peaceful conduct of the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations. Additional commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, deputy commissioner Amaraiah, MEs Chandrashekhar, Venkatrami Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, secretary Radhika, DCC Srinivasulu Reddy and health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.