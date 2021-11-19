Religious fervour marks Karthika Pournima

Kakinada: Karthika Pournimawas celebrated in several temples in East Godavari district on Thursday.

Koti Deepotsavam was held in Uma Kotilingeshwara temple in Rajamahendravaram. A large number of people participated in the celebration. They also conducted Veda Pathanam and cultural activities on this auspicious occasion.

Many temples in the district witnessed long queues of devotees. Special pujas and Rudrabhishkeam were performed in Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple in Pithapuram(Padagaya) at 3.30 am followed by rituals and Lord Shiva was beautifully decorated. The devotees took a holy dip at various Shiva temples in River Godavari.

Temples were reverberated with chant of "Hara Hara Mahadev'' and ``Om Namah Shivaya". The devotees also observed fast and women on the occasion set afloat earthen lamps (Pramidalu) in the temples for the wellbeing of their family. Some of the devotees performed special puja and Satyanaryana Swamy Vratham coinciding with Pournami in their residences.

Pancharamfamous temples like Sri Bhimeswara Swamy, Draksharama, Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple, Pithapuram(Padagaya), Sri Someswara Swamy Temple, Kotipalli were all crowded with devotees arriving there to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavvaram authorities lit the "JawalaToranam". A large number of devotees witnessed the JawalaThoranam. Amidst the chanting of Vedic pundits and beating of the auspicious drums the sacred flame of Jwalathoranam was lit and devotees offered their pranams to the sacred flame.

Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao said that the entire programme was carried out with devotional fervour following the Covid -19 norms.

Sri Kumara Rama Bhimeswara Swamy Temple, Samalkot Executive Officer P Narayana Murthy said that Karthika Pournimia will be celebrated on Friday according to Agama Sastra. He said that as part of celebration, they want to offer Godavari Harathi, Nitya Harathi, Kumkuma Puja, Jwalatoranam and Abhishekams in the temple. He said that free darshan is also arranged for the devotees.