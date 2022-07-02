Religious fervour marks Rath Yatra

Visakhapatnam: After the traditional 'Chera Pahanra' (cleaning of the chariot) by Lal Saheb Pramod Deo Bhanja, the colourful chariot was drawn by devotees amidst kirtan, music and chanting of Haribols.

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio-cultural organisation for Odias, celebrated Rath Yatra with gaiety and religious fervour here on Friday.

The deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balarama were taken out on a yatra in an impressively decked up chariot from the main temple at Daspalla Hills to the Gundicha Temple at Lawson's Bay Colony passing through Children's Arena, Millennium Petrol Bunk, AU Gate, China Waltair, VUDA Park and Shanti Ashram.

The deities were taken out from the sanctum sanctorum to the chariot in a ritual called 'Pahandi Bije' by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Satpathy, ADRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ghanta troupe from Brahmapur offered a visual treat as they performed with the blaring of the cymbals in the background.

The deities will have their sojourn in the Gundicha temple till July 9 and will return to the main temple in Bahuda Yatra.

On Bahuda Yatra, 'Anna Prasad' will be served to about 3,000 devotees in the main temple. President of the Samaj J K Nayak, among others took part in the grand celebrations.

Meanwhile, ISKCON temple Rath Yatra was held in a grand manner at Sagar Nagar.