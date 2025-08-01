Live
Remand extended to accused in AP liquor scam case until 13 August
The ACB Court in Vijayawada has extended the remand of the accused in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case until 13 August. A total of 12 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.
With the current remand period ending today, nine of the accused were brought to court from Vijayawada District Jail by Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials. Those presented include Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, Raj K.C. Reddy, Paila Dilip, Venkatesh Naidu, Buneti Chanakya, Balaji Govindappa, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and Sajjala Sridhar Reddy.
Two other accused were transported from Guntur District Jail, while YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy was brought from Rajahmundry Jail to appear before the court.
