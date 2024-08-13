Removal of encroachments in tribal lands demanded

SRIKAKULAM: Encroachment of lands in tribal area at ST Makivalasa village in Jalumuru mandal was strongly opposed by tribes.

They staged agitation in Srikakulam city on Monday under the aegis of Adivasi Samshkema Parishath (ASP) and various left-oriented organisations.

They took out a huge rally in the city and registered their grievance with district collector at weekly Mee Kosam” grievances redressal event.

Speaking on the occasion, ASP leader Vaba Yogi and All India Rythu Kooli Sangham leader Vankala Madhava Rao explained that 104.46 acres of land was located at ST Makivalasa village and some Swamijis (religious pontiffs) and a trader created fake documents by managing revenue staff and officials at mandal level. On learning about it, tribes opposed the encroachment and registered complaints with the mandal revenue officials but they did not initiate any steps towards removing encroachments, the agitators said.

They alleged that revenue officials at mandal-level colluded with the land-grabbers and created fake records but conveyance records are not available at revenue division and district level offices. Tribes across the district reached Srikakulam and demanded the removal of encroachments in tribal lands by non-tribes by creating fake documents.