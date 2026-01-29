Gopal Snacks launches new national campaign for gathiya: “Chhoti Bhookh Ka Bada Solution”

Gopal Snacks is the world’s largest manufacturer of gathiya. The new campaign positions Gopal gathiya as more than just an “anytime” snack, positioning it as an “every-lifestyle” snack, a part of everyday life across diverse consumer groups and situations.

The campaign features three films depicting relatable scenarios among youth, working professionals, and homemakers. Each film captures different moods and moments but is united by a common musical thread of the same lyrical song reimagined with unique arrangements and tempos for each setting. The approach reflects Gopal Snacks’ aim to make the brand’s communication simple, inclusive, and emotionally resonant.

Speaking about the campaign, Raj Hadvani, CEO of Gopal Snacks, said, “This campaign is a landmark moment for us. We began as a gathiya manufacturer, and it has been an integral part of our success story. We felt it was time to give gathiya the spotlight it truly deserves. We wanted to create something that feels relatable, universal, and deeply rooted in everyday moments of joy and connection. The ‘Chhoti Bhookh Ka Bada Solution’ campaign perfectly shows gathiya is a simple product that genuinely connects across all generations and fits into every lifestyle.”

The campaign was launched during the recent 70th Filmfare Awards, where Gopal Snacks served as the official Snacks Partner, providing a high-visibility platform for the launch.

Gopal Snacks is now rolling out an extensive, high-frequency media plan covering national and regional television, print, outdoor, radio, cinema, and digital platforms. The films are designed for both linear and digital formats, with shorter edits aimed at engaging audiences with shorter attention spans across multiple touchpoints.

Early response to the campaign from consumers and trade partners has been strongly positive, with particular appreciation for its emotional connect and relatability. The campaign repositions gathiya from a regional favourite to a product with pan-India appeal.

The campaign sets a new benchmark for Gopal Snacks’ future marketing efforts. Gathiya remains its flagship product even as it continues to expand its presence and strengthen its portfolio of over 85 products and 320 SKUs.