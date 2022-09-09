Remove encroachments on footpaths: Civic chief

Tirupati: Turning her attention towards encroachment of footpaths, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali directed the officials to take stern action against the encroachers and wanted them to remove all the encroachments.

The Commissioner inspected 40th division in the city on Thursday and saw the encroachments on footpath from Annarao Circle to Kapilatheertham.

She also inspected a major water canal near Kapilatheertham through which the water from Malvani Gundam flows in the rainy season. She directed the officials to remove garbage and other obstacles hindering flow of floodwater from the forest area. She also wanted the officials to set up more benches at the Municipal Park located in NGO Colony. She also took the details of newly constructed overhead water tank with 1,800 kilo litres of water storage capacity.

After inspecting the ISKCON road, she wanted the officials to construct adequate side drains to allow free passage of rainwater through it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said many footpaths were encroached by the hawkers and shop owners causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians and added that strict action would be taken on all encroachers if they failed to remove encroachments on footpaths in the city. Health Officer ER Harikrishna, Deputy Engineer Gomathi, Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah, Sanitary Inspector Gurumurthy and others were present.

Later, the Commissioner visited Gollavanigunta where she directed the officials to complete the road works by the end of this month which is vital in connecting the people from Renigunta Road to 150 feet bypass road.