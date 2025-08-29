Remove heaps of garbage regularly: Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to ensure timely removal of waste generated in the city. Along with health staff, she inspected sanitation works at Govindaraja Swamy Mada street, railway station, PGR Theatre Road, P K Layout, and surrounding areas on Thursday.

She emphasised that wet and dry waste must be collected separately and told shopkeepers to place dustbins in front of their shops.

On the ongoing Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, the Commissioner cautioned against dumping garbage into drains and directed the officials to create awareness among festival organisers.