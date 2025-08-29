  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Remove heaps of garbage regularly: Commissioner

Remove heaps of garbage regularly: Commissioner
x

Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya inspecting sanitation works in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to ensure timely removal of waste generated in the city. Along with...

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya directed the officials to ensure timely removal of waste generated in the city. Along with health staff, she inspected sanitation works at Govindaraja Swamy Mada street, railway station, PGR Theatre Road, P K Layout, and surrounding areas on Thursday.

She emphasised that wet and dry waste must be collected separately and told shopkeepers to place dustbins in front of their shops.

On the ongoing Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, the Commissioner cautioned against dumping garbage into drains and directed the officials to create awareness among festival organisers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick