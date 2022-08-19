Rename overseas edu scheme for SCs after Dr BR Ambedkar, TDP demands

Ongole (Prakasam District): Demanding the government renaming of Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena scheme, which offers financial assistance to SC students pursuing education abroad, after Dr BR Ambedkar as earlier, Telugu Desam Party Prakasam district SC Cell leaders staged a protest in front of the district Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday.

TDP SC Cell district leaders extended support to the State leaders, who declared an indefinite hunger strike at Mangalagiri demanding the government to rename the scheme after Ambedkar.

TDP AP vice-president and former Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao joined the protest and said that the earlier TDP government has supported 4,923 poor students from SCs under Dr BR Ambedkar Videsi Vidyanidhi, but the YSRCP government failed to help at least one student. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promise to Dalit students for overseas education but dared to change the name of the scheme after him. The TDP leader warned that Dalits are ready to teach a lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy if he doesn't rename the Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena after Dr BR Ambedkar Videsi Vidyanidhi.

Ongole parliament SC Cell president Chundi Syam, town TDP president Katari Nageswara Rao, State secretary Kamarajugadda Kusuma Kumari, State SC cell vice-president Pasumarti Haggaiah Raj, State SC cell secretary Mary Ratnakumari, State women cell executive secretary Nalam Narasamma, Telugu Yuvatha parliament president Muttana Srinivasulu, former district secretary Dr Raj Vimal Gurrala, Eddu Sasikath Bhushan, Ongole constituency SC cell president Navuri Kumar, Katta Rajiv and others participated in the protest.