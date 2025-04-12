Renovated IOB Penumarthy branch inaugurated

Live
The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Penumarthy Branch, located near Rayudupalem Junction in Kakinada, inaugurated its newly renovated premises on Friday.
Kakinada: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Penumarthy Branch, located near Rayudupalem Junction in Kakinada, inaugurated its newly renovated premises on Friday. The upgraded facility was formally opened by Bijaya Ketan Sahoo, Senior Regional Manager of IOB Visakhapatnam Region.
The inauguration event was held in the presence of Regional Office Chief Manager D Srinivasa Rao, Penumarthy Branch Manager Phanindra B, and Assistant General Secretary of the IOB Officers' Association B Siva Rama Krishna.
The refurbished branch now features a fully air-conditioned environment, equipped with enhanced amenities for the convenience and comfort of bank customers, said Bijaya Ketan Sahoo.
Several other dignitaries also attended the function, including Kakinada Branch Chief Manager KVV Prasad, Kakinada Suryaraopet Branch Senior Manager Siva Ganesh, Peddapuram Branch Chief Manager Nalla Narendranath, and Pithapuram Branch Senior Manager Ch Ravi Kumar.
IOB retired officers GK Viswanadh, TVS Kameswara Rao, and DV Pratap, along with several high-net-worth customers and branch staff, also took part in the inauguration ceremony.