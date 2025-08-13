Repolling Underway in Pulivendula ZPTC By-Election Amidst High Voter Turnout

YSR district: Repolling has commenced at polling centres 3 and 14 for the Pulivendula ZPTC by-election, with voters arriving in droves. A total of 1,000 registered voters are expected to participate in the repolling process.

This follows the recent by-elections held for the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC seats in the YSR district on Tuesday, which were marred by clashes and protests. The YSRCP and its alliance partners are vying for these seats with considerable determination. The initial round of polling saw a voter turnout of 76.44 per cent in Pulivendula and 81.53 per cent in Ontimitta.

The counting of votes is scheduled for the 14th of this month. A total of 11 candidates are contesting in Pulivendula, with the primary competition expected to be between Mareddy Latha Reddy and Hemanth Reddy.