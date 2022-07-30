Report progress in housing works to higher-ups: MD Narayan Bharat Gupta

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta on Friday directed the officials to speed up the housing constructions and report the progress within a week to higher-ups. Holding a review meeting with housing department officials at the Collector's conference hall on Friday, Bharat Gupta said that the house constructions at Mantralayam, Kosigi, Adoni (urban), Yemmignur (urban) Nandavaram, Alur, Devanakonda and Veldurthy mandals were lagging. He instructed the officials to make proper documentation to own house sites and see that all beneficiaries get house sites in Jagananna layouts.

To tag the house construction beneficiaries to the contractor, he asked the officials to open bank accounts of beneficiaries besides uploading details online. He also told the officials to check the cement stocks regularly in the godowns. The executive engineers have to see that the cement is supplied based on the demand of beneficiaries.

The officials need to be aware of supplying the materials to contractors and the same need to be uploaded online. For making good progress in house constructions, the officials have to clear bills of contractors, he said and added the women self-help groups would get Rs 35,000 for constructing the houses.

The MD also said that they will clear the pending amount to the departments for creating facilities in the Jagananna layouts. Housing project director Venkata Narayana, housing Executive Engineers, Deputy Engineers and Assistant Engineers participated in the review meeting.