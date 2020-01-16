Representation submitted to Collector on NRC, CAA in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Representatives of various Muslim organizations submitted a representation to District Collector Mohammad Imtiaz requesting the latter that the Andhra Pradesh government should not implement the NRC and CAA in the state.

The representatives met the District Collector at the camp office on Thursday and submitted the representation. They also demanded that the Union government withdraw the NRC and CAA. Farukh Shubli, Mohammad Fataulla, Shaikh Ahmed, Tajmul Hussain and others represented the delegation.

On the other hand, 'NRC, CAA Vyatireka Porata Samithi' has decided restart the protests near Dharna Chowk from January 17 after the Sankranti festival.

Convener of the Samiti Abdul Mateen and co-convener Muneer Ahmed announced on Thursday that women's really will be organized from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to Dharna Chowk at 2 pm on January 18 and also decided to create awareness on the repercussions on the implementation of NRC and CAA.

They also decided to host meetings with various civil society organisations, caste organizations, religious organizations, NGOs on the NRC and submit representations to the government officials, people's representatives to seek support in the fight against the NRC and CAA.