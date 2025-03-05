Research Projects: Ministry of Earth Sciences to extend support to VSU

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday met Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Government of India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences, New Delhi.

During the meeting, discussions were held emphasising the importance of academics, research, innovation and collaborative research in the field of Earth Sciences.

Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao requested the support of the Ministry of Earth Sciences to provide more research opportunities for VSU students. Dr M Ravichandran responded positively and assured the necessary assistance to VSU.

He suggested initiating several projects in partnership with VSU in the field of Earth & Marine Sciences in the future.

They further had a dialogue on the possibility of launching Central government projects in partnership with Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore in the areas of Earth & Marine Sciences through joint collaboration Initiatives in research projects, advanced laboratory facilities, organising scientific seminars & workshops and other future collaborations.