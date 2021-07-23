Reservoirs on Krishna get inflows as rains lash catchment areas

Vijayawada: Flood water inflows are continuing into major reservoirs of the Krishna in the state with incessant rains lashing the upland and catchment areas for the past few days.

Floods from the reservoirs and dams in Telangana and Karnataka also released for the past few days. Major reservoirs on Krishna river-- Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala -- are getting inflows.

According to irrigation department officials, Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir received 28,815 cusecs of water on Thursday. The full reservoir level is 590 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir capacity is 312 TMC. By Thursday, the reservoir got 177 TMC water. The water levels reached to 534 feet.

Srisailam reservoir received 96,282 cusecs of water. It has water level of 844 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 feet. The reservoir got 69.9 TMC water against the capacity of 215 TMC. It received 96,282 cusecs of water and outflow was 24,351.

Similarly, Pulichintala reservoir is brimming with flood waters. The reservoir has 43.40 TMC water against the capacity of 45.77 TMC. The reservoir received 6,164 cusecs of water and outflow was 5,600 cusecs.

Due to influence of low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, Krishna, East Godavari, Guntur and other districts recorded rains for the past few days. Consequently, the tributaries of Krishna river are overflowing. The irrigation officials are releasing water to Krishna delta from the Prakasam barrage and into sea by lifting some gates.

Reservoir and dams on Krishna river in Telangana and Karnataka are receiving the adequate flood waters. Consequently, the water is released from these reservoirs. Flood water from Narayanapur, Tungabhadra and other small projects are released and reaching the reservoirs in the State.