Residents complain of poor sanitation at NGOs Colony
Nandyal: The residents of NGOs Colony in Nandyal town have expressed concern over foul smell emanating due to the sewage water overflowing on to the road.
A resident of the colony said that sewage water is flowing from Anjana Nagar. Due to lack of proper drains, the sewage water is flowing on the roads, the resident complained.
The issue was brought to the notice of the ward secretariat staff urging them to fix the issue. However, the locals regretted over the lack of response from the secretariat staff. Vexed with their negligent attitude, then the residents explained the problem to the assistant commissioner.
Subsequently, the assistant commissioner has ordered the Sachivalayam staff to immediately respond to the issue and solve it without further delay. However, the problem is yet to be solved.
The residents appealed to the officials concerned to initiate appropriate action against the negligent Sachivalayam staff besides taking steps to improve sanitation.