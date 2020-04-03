Residents of Srikalahasti, Tirupati in grip of coronavirus scare

Tirupati: Residents of Srikalahasti and Tirupati are in a grip of fear as four cases were identified as corona positive in one day. Officials issued a health bulletin on Wednesday evening that Delhi returnees (Jammat members) were found to be having corona positive. The reports created panic among residents of Srikalahasti, having about one lakh population.



Officials have also imposed restrictions in the areas where corona positive cases were identified. Similar situation is continuing in Tirupati. On Thursday morning Municipal Corporation Officials have identified a corona positive case at Tyagaraya Nagar. He is a Jamaat member who had come to Tirupati after participating in Delhi religious meeting.

Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited T Nagar area and took up disinfectant measures immediately. The Commissioner declared the areas as red zone and prohibited the movement of people from their houses. Along with T Nagar, officials declared Gali Veedhi, Bhavani Nagar Junction, Srinivas Theatre area and two more localities as red zone areas.

With the identification of first corona positive case in Tirupati, residents of other areas are worrying about the spread of disease. disease spread.