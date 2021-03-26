Residents up in arms against privatisation of parks in Kakinada Municipal Corporation

Kakinada: Denizens are up in arms against the proposal to convert public parks into commercial parks in the Smart City of Kakinada.

In view of proliferation of multi-storey buildings, the lung space of backyard has vanished. Even in the schools and colleges there are no playgrounds. There are no physical exercises at the end of classes. Senior citizens have no gathering place.

In such a situation, the modern parks are fulfilling the needs of children as well as senior citizens. Young and old alike utilise parks for morning as well as evening stroll. Particularly, a park is a boon for diabetic patients for their walking purpose. Many people of Kakinada would certainly revolt and agitate, if user charges are collected from the visitors of local parks.

On the other hand, civic authorities are defending the proposal. Smart City CEO and MD and Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that there are no adequate funds for the maintenance of Vivekananda Park, Gandhinagar Park, Boat Club Park and Janmabhoomi Park in the city developed under the Smart City Project. in view of the paucity of funds, they may handover the parks to private parties to avoid financial burden, he reaoned.

Psychologist APJ Vinu has pointed out that YSRCP leaders have alleged regarding the misuse of Smart City funds during the TDP regime and now naturally people would like to know how the existing funds have been earmarked for the development and maintenance of public parks.

He said that it is surprising to note that the YSRCP leaders including the municipal corporators are maintaining absolute silence over the previous funds or the existing funds. He said that the civic body authorities develop them as a utility service for common good and mental health of citizens.

He said that naturally parks give mental boost for relaxation, de-stressing and overall wellness. As many are suffering from lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes, they need physical activity too. He alleged that Kakinada Municipal Corporation is planning to collect user charges in the name of maintenance on par with big cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. "No flowering plants. No proper tracks. Boat Club park has been under construction for the past 10 years and there is no progress. All other parks in the Smart City on the same line," he said.

Vinu questioned the civic body authorities and District Collector D Muralihdhar Reddy how can KMC impose user charges. "Is the government implementing British rule in Kakinada? Parks are to be maintained from funds collected from house tax and vacant land tax. KMC is trying to add extra burden on the public in the name of user charges.

KMC has been getting a lucrative tax amount to the tune of many crores. Why can't it maintain the already existing parks for a long time. Despite a lot of funds allotted to the parks, there is no beautification till now," he said.

Duvvuri Subramanayam, resident of Kakinada told 'The Hans India' that unfortunately the Kakinada Municipal Corporation has taken an erroneous, unwise decision in handing the parks to private organisations. In case the parks are managed by the private parties, they would certainly demand user charges for maintenance of the parks.

It will be a great punishment to the public pay charges for their spending time in the parks. He also demanded how and in what method the user charges would be collected from the common people. He wanted to know how old people as well as children would spend the evening time, if user charges are collected every day.

He alleged that huge funds were spent without caring for the maintenance of the parks. He strongly demanded that there should be no privatisation along with user charges.

G Raja Phanendra Kumar, resident of Kakinada demanded that user charges should not be collected because many people use it for spending their time leisurely and for keeping their health through morning as well as evening strolls. Parks are a preferred place for walking and jogging.

