Resolution in Assembly against privatisation of VSP demanded

Guntur: MLC V Bala Subrahmanyam demanded that the State government pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against the decision of the Centre to privatise Vizag Steel Plant.

He participated in the Visakha Vukku Parirakshana Yatra conducted by the SFI, DYFI, AIYF and AISF against the privatisation of VSP from Tavanampalli Amurtha Rao statue and flagged off the yatra. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PDF MLCs will resign to their posts if needed to build pressure on the government and take up fast and chalk-out future course of action.

He said, the yatra will reach Vizag via Pedakakani, Mangalagiri on February 17. He demanded the State government to mount pressure on the Central government to stop privatisation of the VSP and recalled that 32 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for VSP. He criticised that the Centre has failed to keep up promises mentioned in the State Bifurcation Act. MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy said that the Centre is neglecting funds release to the Polavaram Project and setting up of separate railway zone at Vizag. He said that the Centre has failed to set up steel factory at Kadapa. Instead, it was privatising the VSP. He demanded the MPs to stall proceeding in the Lok Sabha. AITUC State secretary Obulesu, CITU State secretary V Uma Maheswara Rao were among those present.