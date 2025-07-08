Live
Resolve all petitions on priority, Collector tells officials
At a special Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held on Monday at Jagannatha Padmavati Function Hall in Pamidi, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V and Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshmi Narayana received 567 petitions from the public addressing various issues.
Collector Dr Vinod Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritising PGRS petitions. He directed officials to resolve grievances promptly, transparently, and efficiently, ensuring applicant satisfaction. He stressed that resolutions must adhere to stipulated timelines, avoiding delays or case reopenings. He instructed the officials to submit detailed petition reports in Excel format and ordered immediate processing of any pending secretariat staff orders to streamline grievance redressal.
Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, DRO Malola, SDCs Mallikarjuna, Thippenayak, Anand, Ramakrishna Reddy, RDO Srinivasulu, Joint Director of Agriculture Uma Maheswaramma, Pamidi Tahsildar Sharmila, MPDO Tejoshna, Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Shivudu Yadav, Guntakal DSP Srinivas, and others participated in the programme.