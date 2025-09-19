Resolve pending land acquisition issues soon: Collector to babus

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Thursday directed revenue officials to expedite the land acquisition process required for setting up various industries, educational institutions, and welfare hostels in Nandyal district.

She issued these instructions during a review meeting held at the Collector’s chamber on Thursday, which was attended by Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO, RDOs, and concerned Mandal Tahsildars.

Addressing the meeting, she emphasized that land acquisition plays a vital role in the district’s overall development, industrial growth, and expansion of social infrastructure.

She urged officials to coordinate closely with farmers and assignees at the field level to resolve any disputes and submit clear, detailed reports without delays.

Providing details, the Collector said that so far, 162 acres have been allocated at Midthuru for the Kusum Project, and 315 acres for Compressed Biogas Projects at Rudravaram, Chagalamarri, and Allagadda areas.

Additionally, 2,860 acres have been identified at Dorn and Bethamcherla for the Integrated Renewable Energy Project, while 49 acres have been earmarked at Sugalimetta for an MSME project.

The Collector instructed officials to clear all pending land acquisition cases swiftly to ensure smooth progress of investments and industrial projects in the district.

She reiterated that along with industries, the education and welfare sectors must also progress, which requires timely action and strong coordination among all concerned departments.

Senior revenue officers, including DRO Ramu Nayak and RDOs Vishwanath, Narasimhulu, and Nagajyothi, along with Mandal Tahsildars, were present at the meeting.