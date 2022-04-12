Resolve Spandana grievances at the earliest, SP tells officials

Amalapuram: After the formation of new district, Konaseema District Superintendent of Police KSSV Subba Reddy conducted Spandana programme at the SP office in Amalapuram on Monday. He directed the police officials to take steps to resolve public grievances received during Spandana programme at the earliest. The officials were instructed to submit a report on sorting out petitions received in the Spandana programme in all police stations in the district.

SP Subba Reddy listened to the problems of the petitioners and urged the officials to solve the problems soon. He directed police personnel to submit a report about the complaints. He said that all pending grievances should also be cleared as early as possible. He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required.