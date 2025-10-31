Resolving public issues is the govt’s primary goal: Minister

Anantapur: The primary objective of the NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to resolve people’s problems effectively, said State Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs Minister P Keshav.

The Minister launched the “Intintiki Mantri” (Minister to Every Home) programme in Uravakonda town on Thursday. As part of the initiative, he personally visited several localities, including Boyi Veedhi, Lalu Swami Gudi, Pata Bazaar, Kamanna Katta, Kondappa Baavi, and Muga Basavanna Katta, interacting with residents and understanding their grievances.

He immediately directed concerned officials to take prompt action on spot issues.

Residents and local leaders extended a warm welcome to the Minister at the Grameena Bank, expressing gratitude for ensuring regular drinking water supply to the town. The Minister also visited the Sri Malleswara Swamy Temple, offering prayers before continuing his tour.