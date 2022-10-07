Restore damaged roads by March-end: CM YS Jagan to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the municipal administration department to complete restoration of damaged roads across the state by March 31, 2023.

During a review on the municipal administration and urban development on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to thoroughly examine the roads in all towns and cities in the wake of heavy rains lashing the state.

He directed the department to take up the repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads as a special drive. Cleanliness and beautification of towns and cities, waste management, greenery, YSR urban clinics, drainage water treatment and Jagananna Smart Townships were also among the subjects reviewed in the meeting.

Asking the officials to ensure high standards in the maintenance of garbage dump yards, he directed them to see that the general public is not adversely affected in the process.

There should be a constant vigil on the drainage water treatment and waste process management in each and every municipality and corporation, he observed, adding that immediate steps should be taken to provide all basic facilities to reach goals to usher in complete cleanliness across the state.

He also directed the department to take steps to prevent flow of drainage water along the retaining wall on Krishna river and fully implement the ban on the use of plastic covers by holding talks with business people and asking them use alternative material.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare layouts in all constituencies for construction of Jagananna Smart Townships. All basic facilities such as water, drainage and electricity should be provided first in Jagananna colonies before establishing drainage treatment plants, he suggested. He also asked the officials to take up beautification works on all roads leading to Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development Audimulapu Suresh, chief secretary Sameer Sarma, municipal administration commissioner Praveen Kumar, municipal administration special CS Y Srilakshmi, APUFIDC MD Lakshmi Shah, Swatchh Andhra Corporation MD Dr P Sampath Kumar and other officials participated in the review meeting.