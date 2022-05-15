Restrictions hit YSR Matsyakara scheme

Srikakulam: Rigid rules are hitting interests of fishermen as they are unable to get financial aid under the State government's YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme. The aim of the scheme is to provide Rs 10, 000 as financial aid to the marine fishermen. A total of 2 lakh fishermen are in the district and 30, 000 fishermen are dependent on fishing. But the officials identified 16,630 in the district and these fishermen are fishing in the sea through 4, 698 boats.

In the preliminary list, the number of eligible fishermen appeared as 15,500 and 1, 130 names were from the list. Later, the eligibility number was reduced to 14,043 and 1, 457 were removed by quoting remarks for ineligibility as they are getting financial benefits under other schemes. The number of eligible fishermen to get Rs 10, 000 financial aid was reduced to 11, 430 and 2, 613 fishermen names were removed from the list as they are not having Aadhaar card, bank linkages etc., YSRCP government says that the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme is novel one and providing Rs 10,000 which is highest amount among all other coastal States but several restrictions imposed for its implementation and reduced number of eligible fishermen to 30 per cent out of the total 100 per cent, said Durga Rao, who collected information by visiting fishermen villages.