Restrictions then, tight security now for Pawan in Vizag

Anakapalli: Earlier, when Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan visited Visakhapatnam, he was confined to his hotel room for a couple of days as the police acted tough citing security reasons. He came to the city to organise the grievance-receiving programme ‘Jana Vani’.

During his next visit to the port city, JSP chief’s flight got delayed by a few hours due to lack of permissions. JSP leaders alleged that the State government deliberately denied flight permission to their chief.

Also, Pawan Kalyan was denied permission to take out a road show in the city. The police did not even allow him to greet or wave at his admirers from the vehicle he was travelling to the city from Visakhapatnam Airport. When Pawan Kalyan tried to come out of his four-wheeler to greet his fans with a ‘Namaste’, he was repeatedly instructed to get inside the vehicle and not to wish his fans by then DCP (Law and Order), Visakhapatnam Garud Sumit Sunil.

After reaching the hotel, Pawan Kalyan was confined to his room by the police. Back then, the JSP chief posted: “A thought just crossed my mind. Am I allowed to go for an evening walk at RK Beach to get some fresh air?”

Later, following the restrictions, Pawan Kalyan greeted his fans and party workers from his hotel room window. He took to Twitter (now ‘X’) and posted, “Hope, AP police won’t tell me not to greet from my room’s window.”

But after the BJP-TDP-JSP’s astounding victory in the general elections, it is totally a different scene now.

The police, who did not allow the JSP chief to get out of his hotel room and did not allow him to get anywhere closer to Rushikonda tourism project or greet his admirers on the way to his hotel room, now receive him and provide security as he made his maiden visit to Anakapalli from Visakhapatnam Airport after securing a 100 percent strike rate in the General Elections - 2024.

Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan visited Sri Nookambika Ammavari temple located in Anakapalli on Monday.

After hitting a 100 per cent strike rate in 2024 polls, Pawan offered special prayers to the Goddess as he had vowed to do so to the Goddess after emerging victorious.

The JSP chief arrived in Visakhapatnam from New Delhi to proceed towards Anakapalli to fulfill his vow. However, he instructed his party cadre not to accompany him to the temple. However, some of them reached the temple to congratulate the JSP chief for his dedicated efforts in steering the alliance towards victory. Among others, Anakapalli former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana presented the portrait of Goddess Nookambika to Pawan Kalyan.

After offering prayers at the shrine, Pawan Kalyan headed to Pithapuram wherein he’s scheduled to have a meeting with the party cadre.