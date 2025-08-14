Resume Waqf Board lands, officials told

Nellore: State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz has directed officials to ensure resumption of Waqf Board lands.

Speaking at a video-conference with Inspector and Auditor of Waqf Boards (IAWB) and zonal officials at a State-level meet organised in Nellore, the Waqf Board Chairman said that the State government has been able to retrieve several acres from land-grabbers for the last 10 months across the State.

He said that it was proposed to get atleast 50 per cent of lands in coming two months.

He said that government will not hesitate to impose criminal cases against the land grabbers if they faild to return back the lands voluntarily. He said that officials who would show special interest over resumption of lands should be facilitated and government will extend all support for the purpose.

On the occasion, the Waqf Board Chairman has discussed establishment of skill development centres meant for Muslim minorities across the State.