Resurvey completed in 103 villages in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha has asked the officials concerned to expedite the works of government's priority schemes such as housing, resurvey and others in the district.

He attended a videoconference conducted by Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and CCLA Sai Prasad on Thursday. The Collector informed the progress of the ongoing government priority schemes in the district.

He said that 97% of E-crop booking of Rabi has been completed. So far, resurvey was completed in 103 villages in the district and title deeds generated in 88 villages, he added. The Collector further informed that 9,512 houses were constructed in the district against 93,425 sanctioned houses. Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu and others attended the video conference.