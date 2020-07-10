Retired Head Master stabs Tahasildar to death in Chittoor district

In a bizzare incident, a retired headmaster brutally murdered a Tahasildar on Friday at Kuppam border in Chittoor district. The incident has become a sensation in Chittoor district.

Going into details, the Tahasildar Chandramouleshwar belonging to Bangarupet Taluk of Periyakalavanchi in Chittoor was stabbed to death by a retired headmaster of the same village named Venkatapathi while the former was surveying his land. Despite the accused has demanded the official not to survey his land, the Tahasildar went on to held survey with the help of police.

Venkatapathi who was furious at it took a knife and stabbed Tahasildar to death. Tahsildar, who was seriously injured, died on the way while being taken to the hospital. However, the headmaster Venkatapathi later surrendered to the police after the murder. The police have sent the body to postmortem and filed acase on retired headmaster and investigating the case further.