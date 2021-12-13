Retired IAS officer Lakshminarayana granted anticipatory bail in Skill Development case

The retired IAS officer Lakshminarayana has got a sigh of relief in the skill development case as he was granted anticipatory bail by the AP High Court on Monday. It is learned that Lakshminarayana is facing allegations of corruption through training centres. Against this backdrop, CID officials conducted a search of Lakshminarayana's house in Hyderabad three days ago. Lakshminarayana, who previously worked as an OSD with Chandrababu has served as training youth in the Skill Development Corporation.

However, CID officials raided his house following allegations of corruption through training centers. A case has been registered against Lakshminarayana and an investigation has been started.

Authorities are working to curb Lakshminarayana's corruption. Meanwhile, Lakshminarayana moved to court on the attacks of the officers and filed a petition for anticipatory bail. The High Court, which heard the petition, granted anticipatory bail to Lakshminarayana.