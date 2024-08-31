Live
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
- Be part of ‘Haritha Yagna’ towards Green Andhra: Collector Venkateswar
Just In
Retired officers, staff integral part of police family, says SP
Says steps are being taken to ensure that they get their entitled benefits without any delay
Rajamahendravaram: District SP D Narasimha Kishore organised a grievance redressal session for retired police personnel and families of deceased officers at the district police office here on Friday.
He stressed the importance of staff welfare and assured that retired officers and their families, as well as families of deceased staff, could come directly to him with any concerns. He reassured them that they remain an integral part of the police family.
During the session, SP Kishore enquired about the problems faced by the police families and instructed officials to address these issues promptly. He also stated that necessary measures are being taken to ensure that retired officers and families of deceased officers receive their entitled benefits without delay.
Additional SP (Law and Order) Alluri Venkata Subba Raju, Additional SP (Admin) S Rajasekhar Rao, Additional SP (AR) L Chenchi Reddy, Police Association president R Raghuram and others attended the grievance session.