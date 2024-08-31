Retired officers, staff integral part of police family, says SP

Rajamahendravaram: District SP D Narasimha Kishore organised a grievance redressal session for retired police personnel and families of deceased officers at the district police office here on Friday.

He stressed the importance of staff welfare and assured that retired officers and their families, as well as families of deceased staff, could come directly to him with any concerns. He reassured them that they remain an integral part of the police family.

During the session, SP Kishore enquired about the problems faced by the police families and instructed officials to address these issues promptly. He also stated that necessary measures are being taken to ensure that retired officers and families of deceased officers receive their entitled benefits without delay.

Additional SP (Law and Order) Alluri Venkata Subba Raju, Additional SP (Admin) S Rajasekhar Rao, Additional SP (AR) L Chenchi Reddy, Police Association president R Raghuram and others attended the grievance session.