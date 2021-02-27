Returning SEZ lands a historic decision: Minister Kursala Kanna Babu

Kakinada: Minister for Agriculture Kursala Kanna Babu said that returning of Kakinada SEZ (Special Economic Zone) lands is a historic decision taken by any government in the country.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision on giving back the SEZ lands as per the promise given to the farmers at a public meeting in Pithapuram during Padayatra.

Recalling the chaos and uncertainty that took place in Nandigram of West Bengal, where farmers protested opposing automobile SEZ, he said that such a situation did not prevail in Andhra Pradesh, as the Chief Minister respected the farmers' sentiment and promised to return their lands.

The Minister criticised TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for the evil idea of including the forbidden land without giving any prior notification of acquiring it and putting farmers in turmoil. Chandrababu had given only Rs 10 lakh for the 657 acres of assigned lands and illegally detained farmers for protesting for their lands.

He said that the government has taken a decision to lift all SEZ cases against farmers and further decided to give 75 percent of jobs in SEZ industries to locals after being trained with the required skill set.

Also, he stated that the Kakinada SEZ has a high production of aqua produce (shrimp) in the country and thus the waste will be treated here initially and then moved to Visakhapatnam where it will be treated again and dumped in the sea.

Kannababu said that Chandrababu and Lokesh were talking in frustration, after facing a defeat in Kuppam panchayat elections.

He challenged Lokesh to reveal the list of candidates and how they have won 38.89 per cent of the panchayats. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man of mettle who bravely faced any persecution put by the Congress party, started independently and now providing transparent governance in the State.