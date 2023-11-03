Revenue dept backbone to govt: Collector Shanmohan

Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan stated that that revenue department is the backbone of the government, which is attached with number of welfare and development schemes. He laid foundation stone for the construction of Revenue Employees Association building here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that impetus should be given for addressing the grievances pertaining to revenue department. He reiterated that the government has given instructions to resolve all the issues of the people at mandal-level itself. All the district officers were instructed to attend Jaganannaku Chebudam programme to be held at each mandal on every Wednesday and Friday.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar, District Revenue Association president Amarnath, Chittoor Revenue Divisional Officer Chennaiah, Collectorate Administration Officer Kulasekhar and others were present on the occasion.