Live
- Khammam: BRS will romp home in polls, says Kandala
- Nalgonda: All set for receipt of nominations
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao gloats over TS-completed skyways, raps Centre for lagging behind city flyover
- Valmikis deserve ST status: Singireddy
- Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Primary Schools Closed, Pollution Control Measures Enforced
- It will be vote for welfare, devpt, asserts Puvvada
- Hyderabad: Aspirants try to grab Rahul's attention
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 3, 2023
- Hyderabad: Opening of Kaleshwaram's lid will cost KCR of CM's gaddi says Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 3 2023
Just In
Revenue dept backbone to govt: Collector Shanmohan
Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan stated that that revenue department is the backbone of the government, which is attached with number of...
Chittoor: District Collector S Shanmohan stated that that revenue department is the backbone of the government, which is attached with number of welfare and development schemes. He laid foundation stone for the construction of Revenue Employees Association building here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that impetus should be given for addressing the grievances pertaining to revenue department. He reiterated that the government has given instructions to resolve all the issues of the people at mandal-level itself. All the district officers were instructed to attend Jaganannaku Chebudam programme to be held at each mandal on every Wednesday and Friday.
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar, District Revenue Association president Amarnath, Chittoor Revenue Divisional Officer Chennaiah, Collectorate Administration Officer Kulasekhar and others were present on the occasion.