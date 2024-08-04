Review meeting on annual Brahmotsavams held

Tirumala : With two months to go before the annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary has directed all the officials to gear up for the mega religious festival.

The first review meeting on Salakatla Brahmotsavams with the officers concerned was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday, where engineering works, checking fitness of vahanams, laddu stock, Annaprasadam, darshan and accommodation, security arrangements of TTD Vigilance and Security wing in co-ordination with police, Kalyanakatta, transport, HDPP, garden, medical, health, paraphernalia, Srivari Sevaks etc. were discussed.

The important days in annual Brahmotsavam includes Dhwajarohanam on October 4, Garuda Seva on October 8, Golden Chariot on October 9, Rathotsavam on October 11 and Chakra Snanam on October 12. The morning vahanams will commence at 8 am and evening vahanams by 7 pm.

As heavy pilgrim rush is anticipated for Garuda Seva, ban on plying of two wheelers will come into force from 11 pm on October 7 till the midnight of October 8.

TTD has cancelled all Arjita Sevas and privilege darshans including senior citizens-diabled, NRIs, parents with infants stands cancelled during that period.

CE Nageswara Rao, Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, chief Pro Ravi and heads of various departments were also present.