Revised regulations ease process of providing compensation

Visakhapatnam: A number of regulations served as a hurdle in reaching out to victims who were injured or the families of those who lost life due to electrical accidents.

However, the revised APERC regulations aid in reaching out to the victims far better.

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) will provide compensation to the victims of electrocution.

About 931 electrical accidents witnessed within the APEPDCL purview in the past five years. After investigating the causes of the accident whether animals or humans lost their lives or disabled in the accidents, the company pays compensation to the victims as per the rules.

The APEPDCL paid Rs 27.11 crore as compensation to the victims of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru circles.

As per the norms prescribed by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the APEPDCL paid compensation to 931 accident victims who were injured and to the family members of those who died. As compensation, Rs 24.13 crore for 475 victim families, Rs 2.98 crore to 456 animal owners was paid.

Taking into consideration the opinions of various groups regarding the rules being followed in the payment of compensation to the victims of electrocution, APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has issued an order.

The APERC has made it clear that the concerned power companies should pay compensation to the victims according to the revised regulations.

The APERC specifically mentioned the responsibilities of electrical inspectors.

It directed that permission for power connections should be given only after making sure that there is no violation in the process.

The inspector should examine thoroughly in the residential complexes and wherever the electricity connections are used.

In terms of providing compensation, the APERC suggested that the power companies should act with a humanitarian approach.