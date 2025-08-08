RFC MD commends AP’s pro-tourism policies

Vijayawada: Vijayasree Cherukuri, Managing Director of Ramoji Film City and Dolphin Hotel, Visakhapatnam, met with the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) on Thursday to discuss the future of tourism and hospitality in the state. The 90-minute meeting focused on the positive impact of the state’s new tourism policies and ASHA’s initiatives, said RV Swamy, president of ASHA in a statement here on Thursday.

Cherukuri praised the government’s “progressive tourism policy” and the continuous support extended to the sector. She specifically highlighted the reduction in license fees and the formation of an exclusive Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association as key initiatives that will benefit the industry.

She expressed her appreciation for ASHA’s leadership, acknowledging the vision and experience of its Executive and Advisory Boards, and named prominent industry figures like Prabhu Kishore, M Rajaiah, Muttavarapu Murali, and Ganga Raju. Cherukuri noted that these leaders provide a strong foundation for ASHA to guide the hospitality sector with wisdom and foresight.

During the meeting, Cherukuri extended her full and unconditional support to all of ASHA’s activities. She agreed to join a delegation of star hotel owners to meet with the Chief Minister. She confirmed her participation in the upcoming ASHA MICE Conference in Vijayawada and strongly endorsed ASHA’s demand to grant Industry Status to all existing star hotels and pledged her active support for the cause.

The Managing Director concluded the meeting by conveying her deep optimism for the future of tourism in Andhra Pradesh, lauding ASHA’s united efforts for the betterment of the industry.