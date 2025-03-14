Rich tributes paid to Chirravoori

Rajamahendravaram : Several scholars and admirers paid rich tributes to Mahamahopadhyaya Dr Chirravoori Srirama Sharma, describing his demise as an irreplaceable cultural and intellectual loss. They prayed for his soul to rest in peace and praised his unparalleled expertise in Vedic exegesis, Sanskrit grammar, Bhagavata Saptahas, Avadhanam performances, and resolving religious queries.

Dr Srirama Sharma breathed his last on the March 4th at his son’s residence in Sringeri. A memorial gathering was organised on Thursday night at his residence in Lalitha Nagar, Rajamahendravaram, under the auspices of the local residents’ committee. Several eminent scholars, including Mahamahopadhyaya Viswanatha Gopala Krishna Sastry, Mahamahopadhyaya Kompella Satyanarayana, and Bharatatma awardee Gullapalli Sitarama Chandra Ghanapathi, spoke on the occasion.

Recalling his long association with Dr Srirama Sharma, Gopala Krishna Sastry said that they had worked together for 55 years, participating in numerous scholarly events. He praised Sharma as a distinguished scholar with immense intellectual wealth, capable of answering even the most complex queries by blending tradition and scientific reasoning. He was also remembered for his affectionate nature and generosity.

Kompella Satyanarayana described Dr Chirravoori as a reservoir of wisdom and a visionary scholar who demonstrated how Vedic mantras could be applied for the welfare of society. Gullapalli Sitarama Chandra Ghanapathi acknowledged Sharma’s foresight and deep expertise in Vedic exegesis, highlighting that he had received the blessings of Sringeri and Kanchi Peetham pontiffs. He also expressed the desire for a Vedic Sabha to be established in Sharma’s name.

Vaastu and astrology expert Pullela Satyanarayana and priest Indraganti Suri Babu also spoke at the event. Suri Babu emphasized Dr Srirama Sharma’s crucial role in establishing the Gayatri Priests’ Association, calling it an unforgettable contribution.

Including Janamanchi Venkata Sitaram, Sattiraju, Dr Remella Rama Suryanarayana, Pasumarthi Narasimha Rao, Tanuku Srirama Murthy, ASR Pullarao, Srinivas, and Narasimha Rao and others participated.